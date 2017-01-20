Inauguration weekend is upon us. Thousands of the president-elect’s supporters will make their way to the nation’s Capitol Building to witness the swearing-in of the soon-to-be president of the United States. Musicians (both expected and unexpected) will perform patriotic or entertaining numbers before thousands of onlookers, standing together on the National Mall just to witness a historic moment. The elected candidate and his soon-to-be vice president will head down Pennsylvania Avenue with members of the armed forces for a parade ending at the White House. And, of course, two inaugural balls will happen in one night as supporters dance until the break of dawn at the National Building Museum.

But you already knew all of this. What you may have already also realized is that there are so many other productive and relaxing things to do by yourself and/or with family & friends during this year’s inaugural celebration. To give you more ideas and inspiration, we, the VIBE Tribe, have decided to compile this list of activities you can do from about 11 am on Friday, January 20th until about 11:59 pm on Sunday, January 22nd. We hope you choose one of these things. If not, that is okay. Either way, you’re welcome.

—

1. Take A Trip To The Spa

There’s nothing like dedicating 24 hours to yourself, especially when your mental capacity might get bombarded by non-stop Trump headlines. The spa is a great way to kick your feet up and get pampered, or take a day off from the daily 9 to 5 routine and plan a staycation. Hopefully, it’ll become a habit to make sure you pencil in a “me day” every once in a while and rejuvenate yourself not only from the outside, but within as well.

2. Work Out Like There’s No Tomorrow

Granted it’s if not unsafe to really go hard in the gym; you’d be more prone to injury. But take that same focus on getting your summer body in order, to your local gym or exercise facility. Instead of browsing through your Instagram or Facebook, waiting to see if Snoop Dogg has roasted any black musicians in attendance at the inauguration, add a challenge to your usual or new fitness routine. Pick up the pace, add more of any incline or move to whole new machine altogether.

3. Visit A Slew Of Museums for Free.99

No need to be a couch potato. Get dressed, get out and explore all the culturally enriching things your city or town has to offer. In New York specifically, at least 10 museums are opening their doors for the free-ski on Inauguration Day, including the Whitney Museum of American Art, the Queens Museum, and the Brooklyn Museum. Read more information here.

4. Fall Down the Rabbit Hole Of YouTube’s Related Music Videos

Let’s get one thing straight, in the midst of SoundCloud, Spotify and other streaming platforms, Pandora can still hold it’s own. But when it comes to recommending a consistent stream of related songs that speak to my spirit and mood, YouTube is king. Let yourself start with D’Angelo’s “Lady” and happily fall down the path of “Untitled,” “Nothing Even Matters” with Lauryn Hill, Floetry’s “Say Yes” to Musiq Soulchild’s “Love” and beyond.

5. Listen to Peter Rosenberg Complain About Something

Is there a more hyper-sensitive person in radio these days? The Hot 97 radio personality seems to get upset over every little thing. Sometimes his commentary makes you want to change the radio dial, as the topic at hand usually doesn’t apply or pertain to him. If you want to get energy or motivation to passionately speak your mind about something that bothers you — in this case, Donald Trump becoming the President — you may want to refer to one of his show for inspiration. Again, this is a random list. Keyword: random.

6. Take A Yoga Class

Yes, we already know you’re stressed. You may or may not have already started activity number one of working out like there’s no tomorrow. But in an effort to loosen up those tense muscles and limbs, taking a yoga class to work on your flexibility is just as important. Go fold yourself, deeply breathe in and out, and may or may not be able to exhale “Trump” from your entire vocabulary for the next four years; while simultaneously getting your zen. Honestly, we hear results may vary.



7. Go Grocery Shopping

Everyone loves food, so why not stock up? There’s no greater feeling than finding that lovely Truffle Salt from Trader Joe’s or that delicious chocolate cake. Listen, food heals and we all know we’re going to need some calories to withstand this Trump slim down.

8. Go Watch Hidden Fences

Hidden Fences, the critical darling that stole the hearts of many at the 2016 Golden Globe Awards, is a film that earned every accolade its received. Starring Octavia Davis and Denzel P. Henson, the film tells the story of three black women who work at NASA but dream of becoming baseball players…or is it about a sanitation worker who is excellent at math and engineering? Whatever Jenna Bush-Hager thinks the film’s plot is, it’s probably better than the reality we’re about to face as Americans.

9. Find Near Women’s Marches Close To Your Neighborood

If you’re interested in walking with other like-minded, diverse individuals to protest the harmful rhetoric and ideas of Trump and his cabinet, the Women’s March on Washington D.C. may be the place for you. However, if D.C. is not in close proximity to you, there are several “sister marches” happening on Jan. 21 all across the country and around the world. If you go to womensmarch.com, you’ll be able to type in your zip code to find some marches in your area that you’ll be able to participate in this Saturday.

10. Paint & Sip

This is the perfect time to grab a group of friends and head over to a local art studio to practice your painting skills. Let your inner Basquiat shine, while laughing off how much of a joke a Trump presidency really is. Plus, it’s BYOB, so you can get lit until you can no longer hold a paintbrush or until you forget that in a matter of days women, minorities, and the LGBTQ community will lose their rights (whichever comes first).

11. Continue To Try And Decipher Young Thug’s Lyrics

It’d be a sin not to include Young Thug on any top mumble rapper list, but you can’t deny that the Jeffery artist has some hit songs. His latest video, “Wyclef Jean,” is already causing quite the buzz on social media–considering he never showed up for the shoot. Oh, and remember when we asked 8 non-hip hop professionals to tells us the lyrics to “Lifestyle”?

12. Go To A Community Reiki Healing

Reiki, or “spiritually guided life force energy,” is a great practice that helps relax the mind, body, and soul. A session can run you $25 to $100 bucks, depending on your location. Check out a community Reiki healing instead that requires a simple donation of your choosing.

13. Live-Tweet The Wiz For #InguarationBlackout

Sure you’ve seen The Wiz, but you haven’t seen it with Black Twitter. Spearheaded by writer Jamilah Lemieux, turn on Netflix and enjoy two hours of magic brought to you by Motown Sounds, Diana Ross, and the one and only Michael Jackson.

14. Jam To Hits of Drizzy and Yeezy at a Drake vs. Kanye West Party

This Brooklyn shindig might be going down Friday evening, but Koala Tea Agency’s “Drake vs. Kanye” pop-up party will feature the best tunes from the most popular rappers around. Take time out of your morning to curate a ‘getting ready’ playlist for the jam. Admission is free!

15. Look At More Of George Bush’s Paintings

The former president of the free world has remained under the radar but recent photos of George W.’s oil-based paintings have left everyone in awe. After all, the world knew Bush wasn’t enjoying his job as POTUS. Perhaps his love for the arts was hidden under all that dry humor and criticized decisions. There’s one painting that gives Vladamir Putin a Freddy Kruger vibe, while his self-portraits will make you want to give yourself or your dad a hug.

16. Watch A Golden Girls Marathon While Simultaneously Shading America Many still can’t believe a man that has been publicly endorsed by the KKK, claimed congressman and civil rights icon John Lewis of being “all talk no action” mocked a disabled journalist, accused Barack Obama of birtherism, disparaged every minority group and admitted on tape to sexual assault, will be sworn in as the 45th president of the United States. So to avoid it all, randomly indulge in the throwback television show. While one of our writers has seen every episode at least 55 times (because reruns), it will definitely help take your mind off of the doom America will more than likely experience during the next four years.

17. Wonder Why The Winter Premiere of Scandal and How To Get Away With Murder Had To Be Pushed Back

Originally, ABC’s “Thank God It’s Thursday” line up was scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 19. However, due to today’s inauguration, both show’s premiere date has been pushed back. While many don’t agree, nor like, nor respect Donald Trump, taking away Olivia Pope and Annalise Keating after months without them is just uncouth, uncalled for and cruel. Like, really?

18. Re-Watch Congresswoman Maxine Waters Read The President-Elect For Filth.

Congresswoman Maxine Waters (D-California) has earned herself all the seats at the cookout, and we’re even letting her bring the ‘tata salad. Ms. Waters in the best auntie fashion, told MSNBC’s Tamron Hall that she didn’t like, honor nor respect the president-elect and wouldn’t attend any inauguration festivities. She perfectly encapsulated how I’ll be feeling about Trump for the next four years and did so with all the attitude of my ancestors. So to keep my vibrations high, my energy lifted and my spirit tickled, I’ll re-watching Ms. Waters read Donald Trump to high heavens will get me through the day and quite possibly his term

19. Obama Dubs

With such a gloomy transition occurring at, arguably, the most famous address in the United States, what better way to spend your Inauguration Day than by gathering your friends for a Obama Dub party? Start off with this Obama-spun version of Justin Beiber’s “Sorry,” if you become sad and need some cheering up. Or listen to YG’s “”F*** Donald Trump,” if you’re feeling the same way as many Americans.

20. Go Hike On A Trail

All the days leading into, during and after this election season have riled up a slew of emotions in citizens of not just America, but worldwide. When news hit that it was possible–and came to fruition–that Trump would become president, a majority of emotions were anger, devastation, and disgust. But negative energy isn’t going to get us anywhere, and we’ve had more than enough time to scream, shout, cry and throw fits. Now is the time to fight back strategically. While expression of the negativity is good, we can’t stay down forever. So this Friday (Jan. 20), instead of sitting in front of a television screen watching anything but the Inauguration, go outside and take a hike–literally. Go by yourself, or grab some friends. But, go on a trek to clear your head. Take a hike to a secluded cliff, and instead of jumping, get your last screams, cries, hollers, and fits out, but come back ready to take positive action.

21. Start Prepping To File Your Taxes

Tax season is here and we’re hoping the income tax gods are working in your favor so that there’s some green in your future. With Trump’s administration being out of touch with the financial reality of the majority of Americans, and claiming that community colleges are “damn near free” and “almost anyone can afford” it, we need to stack up every spare coin that comes our way. If you made any purchases on behalf of your business, organize your receipts. Grab all of your W-2 and/or 1099 forms to see how much money or revenue you racked up. Might as well get ahead of the Uncle Sam before April 15th hits.

22. Curl Up And Read A Good Book By A Black Writer

Have you read Brit Bennett’s The Mothers? How about BUCK: A Memoir by M.K. Asante? Ta-Nehisi Coates’ Between the World And Me? No? It’s totally fine. No judgement. You have an entire day to toss the TV remote aside and get started on some for-us-by-us literature and get your intellectual life. You also find more recommendations in our V Books series.