ItsTheReal & Michael Christmas Start A “Fire In A Crowded Room (Get A Hose)”

ItsTheReal aka Eric and Jeff Rosenthal continue to keep their names ringing in the hip-hop blogosphere. In addition to their comedic interviews on their podcast, the tag-team is prepping to drop their forthcoming mixtape, Teddy Bear Fresh.

This week, the brothers return with “Fire in a Crowded Room (Get The Hose),” featuring rising emcee Michael Christmas. Comedic lines make this one might make you to play this jam at your next houseparty.

“These ladies Martha Reeves on they heat wave/Tuck two under my arms/And try to leave the place/Ya girl got that fire bush like she want to be brave/She NBA 2k/She want to be saved,’ rap the brothers on the song.

Their first single from the new project, “Dave Matthews Bands,” dropped back in October.

The Rosenthals will also be headlining an upcoming show called, Your Girl’s Tour, at New York City’s famed SOBs.

Stream “Fire in a Crowded Room” below.