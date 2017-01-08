J.R. Smith And Wife Announce Their Daughter Was Born Five Months Premature

After coming off such a great year with becoming an NBA Champion and getting married, J.R. Smith comes across a roadblock in his happiness high.

The Cleveland Cavalier and his wife, Jewel Smith took to the “Uninterrupted” Twitter account Saturday afternoon (Jan. 7) to announce that they gave birth to their baby girl, Dakota, five months early. Dakota is 6 days old today and weighs only 1 lb.

“We know we are not the only family going through this, who will go through this, and who will ever go through this. That’s why we are sharing our story with you guys.” Jewel says. “Please keep us in your prayers and we’ll do the same for everyone else.”

The Smiths utilized the same platform just last October to share the announcement of their pregnancy, as well as J.R.’s re-signing with the Cavs.

.@TheRealJRSmith and family are beyond thrilled to be back with the @cavs but also have some other BIG news to share. pic.twitter.com/NvC9bXjtTt — UNINTERRUPTED (@uninterrupted) October 15, 2016

Still recovering from a thumb injury that will have the Cav sitting out for another two months, gives the family much-needed quality time together.

We wish Team Swish the best during these trying times, keep your heads up.

