Watch Jadakiss Pass Out Free Food And Clothes In NYC

Jadakiss is on a mission to help those in need. The LOX MC passed out food and clothing to the “less fortunate” and “underprivileged” in New York City Saturday (Jan. 21).

Kiss hit up Madison Square Garden laced with bags of clothing to give away, but he’s not taking credit for the act of charity. His niece is actually the “genius” behind the idea.

“The Genius behind the whole movement,” he wrote on Instagram. “My niece ‘Chas’ 3rd year strong!”

Peep photos and video below.

The Genius behind the whole movement! My niece “Chas ” 3rd year strong ! #filthyamerica (it’s beautiful) so is she’ A photo posted by Therealkiss (@therealkiss) on Jan 21, 2017 at 2:47pm PST

What it’s all about….Giving #filthyamerica (it’s beautiful) A video posted by Therealkiss (@therealkiss) on Jan 21, 2017 at 2:04pm PST

Feeding and clothing the less fortunate and underprivileged #filthyamerica (it’s beautiful) A photo posted by Therealkiss (@therealkiss) on Jan 21, 2017 at 1:32pm PST

Hold on I got a Moncler in here for u Giving back #filthyamerica it’s beautiful! A photo posted by Therealkiss (@therealkiss) on Jan 21, 2017 at 3:34pm PST

