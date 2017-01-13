If you’ve ever wondered to yourself what a soap opera with only Kanye West lyrics as lines would turn out like, well, you are in luck today!

READ: We Have George Michael To Thank For James Corden’s ‘Carpool Karaoke’

The Late Late Show host James Corden invited actress Jessica Biel, Breaking Bad’s Bryan Cranston and Saving Private Ryan’s Giovanni Ribisi on his show to star in his parody soap opera titled “The Bold And The Lyrical.” The four-minute segment features lyrics to Kanye West songs as the lines to the show.

Biel and Cranston’s characters are about to be married when a disgruntled Corden stumbles into the alter trying to stop the union from happening because he’s in love with Biel. Meanwhile, a third lover (Ribisi) bursts through the church doors to try and win the affection of Mrs. Timberlake.

Some of the lyrics you may be able to recognize are from The Life Of Pablo’s “Famous” and “Fade,” My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy’s “Runaway,” 808s and Heartbreak’s “Heartless,” and Graduation’s “Stronger” and “Homecoming,” just to name a few. A major highlight is watching Cranston drink from a flask while quoting lyrics from “All Falls Down,” “the concept of school seems so se-curr/ sophomore three yurrs, never picked a ca-rurr.”

READ: Kanye West Shares His New Year’s Resolution

We’d be lying if we said this wasn’t both funny and impressive. See if you can name the Kanye song when you watch the full video below.