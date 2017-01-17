Jamiroquai Teases First Album In 7 Years, Announces Summer Festival Dates

Fans of Jamiroquai are ecstatic after the London based band revealed a brand new teaser for their first album in nearly seven years. The short clip features a snippet of their upcoming album Automaton, which is set to drop later this year. Jamiroquai sparked up plenty of excitement for the follow-up to their seventh LP Rock Dust Light Star, which dropped back in 2010.

Along with the news about their new album, the band also revealed a string of festival performances list of show dates for summer 2017. The London based band is set to headline several festivals in Japan, South Korea, and major cities throughout Europe. Starting in Tokyo, Japan in May, lead singer Jay Kay and the band will perform until the top of July where they will conclude in Sudoeste, Portugal.

Check out the teaser for Automaton and peep their full list of show dates below.

Thu May 25 2017 – Tokyo International Forum, Tokyo, Japan

Sun May 28 2017 – Seoul Jazz Festival, Seoul, South Korea

Sat June 17 2017 – Release Athens Festival, Athens, Greece

Sun June 9 2017 – North Sea Jazz, Rotherdam, Netherlands

Tue July 11 2017 – Firenze Summer Festival, Visarno Arena, Florence, Italy

Fri July 14 2017 – Pori Jazz, Pori, Finland

Sun July 16 2017 – Musilac, Aix-Les-Bains, France

Tue July 18 2017 – Moon & Stars, Locarno, Switzerland

Sat July 22 2017 – Colours of Ostrava, Czech Republic

Sat July 5 2017 – Sudoeste, Portugal