Organizers for the Women’s March on Washington D.C. this Saturday (Jan. 21) have announced the lineup of performers for the highly-anticipated event.

Janelle Monae and Maxwell, along with MC Lyte, Samantha Ronson and Mary Chapin Carpenter are slated to perform and speak during the peaceful protest, which aims to unite those who support equal rights for all citizens of the United States.

“I am honored to join this critical movement to bring justice and equality to all,” said Monae in a statement. “Music has always been a powerful tool for galvanizing unity and I believe that singing and standing together, our voices will be stronger than any force that tries to repress us.”

According to News 4 Washington, “organizers say entertainers including Questlove, Grimes, Neko Case, Rakim and Lila Downs are joining the march’s “artist table” to support the event at the U.S. capital and the 200 planned “sister marches” around the country.”

The march’s Facebook page shows that over 200,000 people are aiming to march on Washington D.C., while 50,000 to 70,000 others are planning to march in NYC and L.A., respectively. The march’s website reveals that there are currently 616 official marches happening on Jan. 21, with over one million “sister marches” inspired by the women’s march happening across the globe.