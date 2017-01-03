Janet Jackson and her husband, Wissam Al Mana, are the parents to a baby boy. Jackson gave birth to the couple’s son, Eissa Al Mana, Tuesday (Jan. 3), People reports.

“Janet Jackson and husband Wissam Al Mana are thrilled to welcome their new son Eissa Al Mana into the world,” Jackson’s rep said in a statement, adding that the 50-year-old icon had a “stress-free healthy delivery and is resting comfortably.”

READ: Janet Jackson And Her Baby Bump Glow In ‘People’

Last April, Jackson announced that she was taking time off of her Unbreakable tour to focus on starting a family. She officially confirmed the pregnancy later in the year.

The baby is the first for Jackson and Al Mana who have been married since 2012.

READ: Janet Jackson’s Baby Bump Makes Its Divine Debut In London