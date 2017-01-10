VIBETribe Radio: 20 Songs You Need To Hear Right Now
2017 is undoubtedly going to be another year flooded with countless songs from your favorite rappers, DJs, producers, singers, etc. Keeping up with the countless flow of new tracks is a task fit for no single person. On any given day of the week, you can find the blogosphere flooded with 30-50 new tunes.
To make things easier for the music junkies, we offer VIBETribe Radio. In these roundups, we’ll include 20 current songs for you to dig-in-to. No artist is too big or small for our playlist, so get ready for some surprises.
Click through the gallery for the inaugural edition of VIBETribe Radio.