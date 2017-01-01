Jay Pharoah is one funny dude!

The former Saturday Night Live cast member added to his budding resume today (Dec. 29) with his hilarious Eminem and Jay Z impressions. But not only is the Chesapeake, Virginia native insanely funny, the kid can rap is ass off,too. The actor recently stopped by DJ Whoo Kid’s Shade 45’s The Whoolywood Shuffle for a Christmas special — and put his skills on front street.

For about ten minutes, Pharoah spit crazy freestyles as different artists over numerous beats from the likes of Eminem, J. Cole, Drake and Pusha T. But it was Pharaoh’s Jay Z impression along with the freestyle that was the most entertaining–he really sounds like Hov.

Back in August Pharoah along with actors/comedians Taran Killam and Jon Rudnitsky were cut from SNL. Killam claims that he was not given a reason for being cut, according to an interview Variety.

Watch the freestyle above.

Don’t forget this, though. Aaries Spears is the originator of Hov impersonations.