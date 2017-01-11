We all remember where we were when Obama won the 2008 Presidential election. If you’re a hip-hop head, you also remember where and what you were doing when Jeezy’s ode to Barack, “My President’s Black,” came out.

As Obama prepares to make his departure from the White House, Jeezy reflects on the lyrics to the presidential anthem that was included on his 2008 album, The Recession. The staff over at Genius recently asked Jeezy to provide insight about the song’s yrics.

“I think he gave us hope. And, I think from where I’m standing, he showed a lot of up and coming people in this generation…I think he led by perfect example. He showed people how to move as a unit, and be a family, and strive. That was more than any Obamacare or anything he could’ve done, because he led by example. We never saw that shit,” Jeezy told Genius.

Back in October, the Snowman released his album, Trap or Die 3, which contained the lead singles “All There,” “Let Em Know,” “G-Wagon,” and “Bout That” featuring Lil Wayne.

Jeezy also recently linked with Usher, Tyrese, and Future to donate $25,000 a piece to the 33rd annual Atlanta Mayor’s Masked Ball, which supports HBCUs.