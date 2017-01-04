Jeezy Puts His Trapstar Lifestyle On Front Street In “Like That/Sexé” Video

Jeezy flew out to the beautiful city of Miami to shoot the epic movie for two tracks off his Trap Or Die 3 album. As “Like That” blares from the speakers of his black Rolls Royce Phantom, the Snowman melted in the sun as he rode around from Downtown Miami all the way to Ocean Drive in South Beach.

Mid-way into the visuals, the sun sets while Jeezy gets ready for his private pool party at a mansion in an undisclosed Miami Beach location. After a flock of sexy Instagram models flood the mansion, the Atlanta rapper gets into full trapstar mode for his overnight guests.

Catch the two-for-one movie for “Like That/Sexé” below.