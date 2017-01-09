Shy Glizzy Becomes ‘Jefe’ With ‘The World Is Yours’ EP

After a recent name change from Shy Glizzy to Jefe, the DMV’s iced out menace finally dropped his latest project, The World Is Yours. The EP is fueled by his most recent single, “One,” produced by Zaytoven.

Since then, he also changed his Instagram name to @Jefe and launched a new website with his latest merchandise.

Jefe’s new project demands attention and really sets the tone for his plans ahead in 2017 with big and boisterous production from Zay, vivid lyrics, and solid features from Kash Doll, Ralo, 3 Glizzy, and the recently incarcerated NBA Youngboy.

With some notable verses on “Get Money for Life”, “Over The Hills”, “Errywhere”, and “Congratulations”, he shows listeners exactly why he feels the world is his. In a recent interview with The FADER, the D.C. rapper explains why he dropped “Shy Glizzy” and the deeper meaning behind “Jefe”.

“I’m just rebranding myself,” Jefe told the magazine. “Reinventing on a whole higher level. I earned the title Jefe. It comes with maturity, more responsibility, and putting more people in the position of being a boss in every aspect. With a name like that, you don’t have a choice.”

The World Is Yours is also available for purchase on iTunes.

Jefe The World Is Yours EP tracklist:

1. Get Money 4Life (f. YoungBoy Never Broke Again)

2. Errywhere

3. One

4. Give It Up (f. 3 Glizzy)

5. Take It Off

6. Love Me (f. Ralo)

7. Over the Hills (f. Kash Doll)

8. Congratulations