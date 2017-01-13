A beloved Dreamgirl is headed to the Lincon Memorial to take part in what some believe is an American nightmare.

According to CNN, singer and Grammy-winner Jennifer Holiday is one of the acts slated to perform at President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration ceremony. Announced Friday (Jan. 13), The Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration will include Holiday, country singers Toby Keith and Lee Greenwood, rock act 3 Doors Down, The Piano Guys and The Frontmen of Country. Tom Barrack, the chairman of the Presidential Inaugural Committee released a statement declaring the event will celebrate the heritage of America.

“President-elect Trump has made it clear that this inaugural is of, by, and for the American people,” he said. “The 58th Inaugural will celebrate American history and heritage, while setting the course to a brighter and bolder future for all Americans. Above all, it will serve as tribute to one of our greatest attributes, the peaceful transition of partisan power.”

The event is a downgrade of sorts from President Brack Obama’s ceremony that included performances from U2, Usher, Mary J. Blige, Beyonce and Stevie Wonder and appearances from Denzel Washington, Tom Hanks and Jamie Foxx.

The event will go down Jan. 19, the day before the official swear-in. Holiday recently wrapped her stint for the Broadway version of The Color Purple. The singer is widely known for her role in Dreamgirls and won a Grammy for her rendition of “And I’m Telling You (I’m Not Going).”

