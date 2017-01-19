Jennifer Lopez Confirms Drake Collaboration Is On The Way

Jennifer Lopez is finally clearing up DraLo rumors—well, partially.

Since fueling speculation about a possible romance and working relationship with Drake on Instagram and fanning flames at Winter Wonderland Prom, the “Ain’t Your Mama” singer confirmed that she and the 6 God did, in fact, hit the studio for business. “We did one song together,” she told Extra. “I don’t know if we will do more – we will see.”

Jenny opted to stay mum about the depths of her relationship with the OVO Sound leader, who is riding high off of back-to-back milestones last year, including dethroning Jay-Z and Kanye West with the highest-grossing tour in hip-hop history, Summer Sixteen.

Eager Shades of Blue fans will have to find solace in J. Lo’s impending musical snack with Aubrey, as season two is still underway and scheduled to premiere March 5 on NBC.

