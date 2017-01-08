Jerry Rice’s daughter is taking up football. Jaqui Rice, 29, announced plans to try out for a lingerie football league team called the Los Angeles Temptations.

Tryouts for the Legend Football League (formerly the Lingerie Football League) team were held in Ontario, Calif. Saturday (Jan. 7).

“I’ve always considered myself to be an athlete and I was looking for a challenge to be really competitive,” Jaqui explained of her football dreams.

“I started searching around for teams I could join… and then all of a sudden I’m like, ‘you know what? I’m going to try out for the Legend’s football league.’ It’s just a great way for girls to be competitive and physical in the game of football and I’m all for that.”

Given her dad’s athletic legacy, Jaqui feels genetics will work to her benefit.

The league usually welcomes 80-100 athletes for open try outs, which calculates to roughly 200-250 potential players vying for 20 contracts.

Jaqui is an aspiring singer, but with her new football dreams, music might be taking a back seat to sports.

If she makes women’s football league, Jaqui would be the most notable name on the LFL roster since Angela Rypien, daughter of former Super Bowl MVP, Mark Rypien.

