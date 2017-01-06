Jhené Aiko has one of the darkest and most sensual singles on the radio right now. The song, “Maniac, brings all the dark vibes to center-stage.

Today (Jan. 6), the California native released her the self-directed music video for the raunchy single. Here, the songstress finds herself in an asylum, tied to the bed in the hospital with her mouth gagged. The video really looks like a clip out of a horror movie.

Aiko sings candidly about her bedroom exploits,”Hop on the D**k like a manic/Head like a brainiac/Gotta read the sign like a Zodiac/I’m a lowkey freak you don’t know me yet/Good head got a little bite to it.”

The dark and sexy single is the lead off her upcoming, as-yet-untitled sophomore solo LP — which serves as the follow-up to her 2014 effort, Souled Out. Back in 2016, she linked with now-boyfriend Big Sean on Twenty88.