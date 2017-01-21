Many Americans felt a cloud of sadness during Friday’s (Jan. 20) inauguration of President Donald Trump, but Joey Badass has channel his political frustrations on wax with the presence of his latest single, “Land of the Free.”

READ: Joey Bada$$ Brings ‘Em “Front And Center” Over The Narcos Theme

Originally intended to drop on Martin Luther King Day (Jan. 16), the Kirk Knight and Adam Pallin produced single has the Pro Era rep touching on issues such as sickness, Trump’s lack of ability to run the country, racism, among other topics. “First steps in making change is to take notice/Realize the real games that they tried to show us/330 plus years of them cold shoulders/Yet, 300 million of us still got no focus/Sorry America, but I will not be your soldier/Obama just wasn’t enough/I need some more closure/And Donald Trump is not equipped to take this country over,” the East Flatbush, Brooklyn native raps.

“Land of the Free” serves as the first single from Badmon Joseph’s forthcoming album, AABA, which has been been pushed back from its November release. AABA still is without a birthday, but we’re sure it’ll be here soon.

Joey has stayed in high spirits throughout it all. He recently earned his first gold plaque for his hit song, “Devastated.”

Stream “Land of the Free” below.

READ: Denzel Curry & Joey Bada$$ Face Extreme Paranoia In The “Zenith” Video