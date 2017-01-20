Let’s add Joey Bada$$ to the long list of musicians who refuse to accept Donald Trump’s inauguration performance invitations. Late on Thursday (Jan. 19), CMG founder Johnny Shipes tweeted that his labelee, who is also celebrating his 22nd birthday today, was asked to perform at the event but declined.

“Fun fact @realDonaldTrump asked Joey to perform at his inauguration #Curve go that way,” he wrote, followed by several emoji hands in different skin tones pointing to the right.

Fun fact @realDonaldTrump asked Joey to perform at his inauguration #Curve go that way 👉🏻👉🏼👉🏽👉🏾👉🏿https://t.co/TvteakIwzZ — jonnyshipes (@jonnyshipes) January 20, 2017

Joey has not been shy about his feelings towards Donald Trump actually becoming the President. In his latest song “Land Of The Free,” he rhymes, “Sorry America I will not be your soldier/ Obama just wasn’t enough, I need some more closure/ And Donald Trump is not equipped to take this country over.” Listen to it below.

