Over the weekend, NBC News released a clip of civil rights icon John Lewis stating he won’t attend Donald Trump’s inauguration because he doesn’t view Trump as a legitimate president. Early Saturday morning, (Jan. 14) Trump responded on Twitter calling the 76-year-old congressman “all talk”

Congressman John Lewis should spend more time on fixing and helping his district, which is in horrible shape and falling apart (not to…… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 14, 2017

mention crime infested) rather than falsely complaining about the election results. All talk, talk, talk – no action or results. Sad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 14, 2017

Trump’s received major backlash from many who considered his Tweet to not only disrespectful but false, since Lewis is most known for his pivotal role in the civil rights movement and working alongside Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., And while politicians on both side of the aisle slammed Trump, sales of Lewis’ memoir spiked considerably in lieu of his social media feud with Trump.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Lewis’ 1998 memoir Walking With The Wind increased 800,000 percent, and a graphic novel titled March which Lewis co-wrote jumped 76,000 percent. Many couldn’t understand how Trump could be so rude to Lewis knowing his robust history. The insult proved even more hurtful especially with it being the weekend America honors and observes Dr. King’s life and legacy.

On this Martin Luther King Jr. weekend, let it be clear that John Lewis is an American patriot. Trump’s attacks on him further confirm it. pic.twitter.com/WavPT36Atu — Evan McMullin (@Evan_McMullin) January 14, 2017

It’s telling, I’m afraid, that Donald Trump treats Vladimir Putin with more respect than he does John Lewis. — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) January 14, 2017