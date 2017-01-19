BET is gearing up to place a lens on those who take the oath to protect and serve their community. Within the scripted series, REBEL, black police officers encounter moments of brutality at the hands of their peers, unjustified shootings and crooked cops.

The main character, named after the show, resigned from her police duties after she shot her partner who was on the verge of shooting her younger brother. Played by Danielle Mone Truitt, the character is left living a life of looking over her shoulder “from the dirty cops who are out for revenge,” the press release states.

The program receives its directorial signals from the acclaimed John Singleton (Four Brothers, Boyz n the Hood), who expressed his excitement on Instagram once news of the show hit the masses.

Rebel is coming! March 2017! Wait y'all see my newest star Danielle Mone Truitt! Hope y'all ready!

My directors on REBEL! Jeff Byrd, Carl Seaton, Sheldon Candis and Salli Richardson Whitfield! So proud of my team! Bringing heart and soul this project! With our star Danielle Mone Truitt!

Other actors/entertainers that’ll be featured in REBEL include Method Man, LaTanya Richardson, Giancarlo Esposito and more. The show will premiere March 28 at 9 p.m. EST on BET.