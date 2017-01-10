Juelz Santana Fuels More Hype In His Best “Drake Voice”

Juelz Santana has enticed our full attention with his string of releases within the last few weeks. Before the end of 2016, the Dipset rapper dropped several singles including “Santana Bandana.” Last week, he followed up with the official video for the track, and now he’s back to the fuel the hype for new music.

Over the weekend, the Harlem rapper released his next freebie “Drake Voice” via MyMixtapez. Santana shouts out the Canadian rap star in his freestyle over Drake’s Views song, “Hype.” On the original, Drake said he “feels like Juelz Santana, leg hangin’ out the Phantom.” The Dipset rapper returns the favor by sampling the lyric over a newly beat crafted by Jahlil Beats.

With all these new singles, Juelz Santana is doing well to feed into our hype for a possible project this year. Listen as he fuels the excitement in his best “Drake Voice” below.