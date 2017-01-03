Juelz Santana is back on track with his steady flow of releases.

In the Propave-directed visuals for “Santana Bandanna,” Juelz gives viewers a glimpse of his former Dipset days with old music video footage. After a brief reminder of his glory days, Elz proceeds to prove that he hasn’t lost his Midas touch on the mic. He parades around his studio while spitting a barrage of bravado-filled rhymes reminiscent of his heydays back in the mid-2000s.

He raps: “Still balling/What up Jimmy/Been rich just trying to get filthy/All my whips foreign and the color is milky/Teachers used to tell the kids not to fuck with me/he’s a dummy/he’s bad company/Now my teachers kids looking up to me/Same teacher texting me like do you want some company?”

For the past several weeks, the veteran Diplomat has been delivering some high quality music such as “Ol Thing Back,” featuring Jadakiss, Redman, Method Man and Busta Rhymes, “Time Ticking,” featuring Dave East, Bobby Shmurda and Rowdy Rebel, and “Up In the Studio Getting Blown.” He has also been busy on VH1. The new season of VH1’s Love & Hip Hop New York features is on and poppin’. For the first time, Harlem native Juelz Santana is a full time cast member with the love of his life, Kimbella.

Watch the video above.