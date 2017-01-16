Julianna Pena Dons Herself UFC’s 2017 Bantamweight Champion

Hopefully, Amanda “Lioness” Nunes comes with the same fire in her eyes and force behind her fists as she had when she was matched up with Ronda Rousey, because Julianna “Venezuelan Vixen” Pena did not come to play any games.

In a conversation posted to TMZ early Monday morning (Jan. 16), the UFC 135-pound champion-hopeful declares herself the “best women’s bantamweight fighter in the world,” claiming, “if you don’t think you can win, you’re in the wrong sport.”

In the infamous fight between Rousey and Nunes (Dec. 30), the UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion defeated the notorious Rousey in under 60 seconds. Although this might reduce the confidence of any other fighter, the Venezuelan Vixen remains brash in her self-proclaimed conviction. Making sure to belittle the hype around her future opponent, Pena notes that although Nunes has some pinpoint striking, she is “definitely not some mystic unicorn that cannot be beaten,” making her agenda pretty clear.

With just two losses under her belt, one being a knockout, Pena might not be jumping the gun with Nunes’ four losses and two knockouts.

Not to mention, Pena’s head is in the right place. When questioned about her interests in acting and modeling, she responds with a focused answer: “One day you’re on top of the world and the next, the world is on top of you.” So, the Vixen is going to stick with what brought her success from the beginning, fighting.

Her next opponent, Valentina “Bullet” Shevchenko, lost to the Lioness last spring (Mar. 5). With Bullet recently challenging Nunes to a title match, Lioness proposes that whoever wins the Pena-Shevchenko match-up “comes to her.” Pena better be ready to put her money where her mouth is, because the fight for the coveted title may come sooner than expected.

I feel she needs to prove herself a little more. I think @VenezuelanVixen vs @BulletValentina. Winner comes to me — AmandaNunes (@Amanda_Leoa) July 24, 2016

