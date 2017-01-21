Justin Bieber Isn’t A Fan Of The Weeknd: “That Sh*t Is Wack”

As rumors of a romance between pop tarts Selena Gomez and The Weeknd heat up, his fellow Canadian brethren is keeping things a bit on the salty side.

Friendships have been caught in the middle of Gomez and Abel’s budding relationship, so it’s only right that TMZ decided to ask Bieber about it. For those interested, Gomez and the “Starboy” singer have been spending some quality time together after they were spotted kissing in Santa Monica last week. Gomez has kept her dating life pretty low key since her childhood relationship with Bieber, which lasted between 2011 from 2014.

Photogs caught up with Bieber Friday evening (Jan. 20) leaving classical niche Delilah and decided to ask him if he’s one of the millions of people who enjoys the sounds of The Weeknd. “Hell no,” Bieber said. “That s**t is wack.”

We’re sure The Weeknd won’t be bothered. According to Billboard, Starboy was the third biggest debut of 2016 after it garnered 348,000 equivalent album units in the first week. He also released another single from the chart-topping album this month called “Party Monster.”

