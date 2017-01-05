K Camp’s fully charged up and ready to go this year. He recently released his DJ Genius-hosted mixtape titled RARE, and it’s first single, “Real Me.” Now, the Atlanta native has rolled out the project’s second music video, “Extra.”

In the latest visual, the rappers are instructed by a group of older gentlemen on a few house rules like no watching the ground and no camera videos for their social media. With that, a bevy of eye-catching women fill the room and dance as Camp and Ty Dolla boast for the camera and rap about their exploits and pleasurable moments with the opposite sex.

RARE, is a 10-track effort that features Trouble, Dae Dae, and Young Dolph, who is featured on lead single, “Real Me.” On the production side, K Camp linked with Bobby Kritical, Nard & B, XL, and MusicMajorX.

Click play above, and stream RARE below on Datpiff.