St. Louis’ Washington University is introducing a college course focusing on politics of Kanye West. More specifically, the class looks into Yeezy’s sonic aesthetic and the “politics of Kanye West.” The class began this week with over 75 registered students– with more hopeful kids on a waiting list–according to the St. Louis Post Dispatch.

Jeffrey McCune, who works in the African-American studies department at the college will serve as the professor for the course. He says it will offer a way for students to connect issues of politics, race, gender, sexuality and culture. “I always wanted to teach a course looking at black genius and the impossibility of black genius for the American public,” he says. “We’re always thought of as maybe being articulate or smart but not really genius.”

McCune referenced Kanye’s efforts to break down doors in American society.

“Hip-hop is a way to show our creative genius. Kanye really uses hip-hop as a vehicle to display all of his talents, albeit some better than others. I’m always interested in how he’s pushing whatever boundaries.”

Here are some of the topics that the course will cover:

“Who is Kanye West and Why Is He in the Flashing Lights?”

“Touch the Sky, When the Aspirant Turns Genius”

“Father Stretch My Hands, or How Hip-Hop Takes Us to Church”

“Love Lock Down, or Hip-Hop’s Queer Love Languages”

“I Love Kanye, or How Critique Slips Into Hate”

This won’t be the first class focused on the 21-time Grammy Award winner. Georgia State University offered a course in 2015. There was also a course at the University of Missouri focused on the Throne, Kanye and Jay-Z back in 2014.

Congrats to Kanye and props to the school for making it happen. School Spirit Mutha**ckers!

