Kanye West, Kim Kardashian JAY Z And Beyonce Reportedly Attend Blue Ivy’s 5th Birthday

Fans of Kanye West and Kim Kardashian are using every possible clue to try and solve the ongoing mystery about Yeezy’s current relationship with JAY Z and Beyoncé. Blogs are chattering about KimYe’s recent attendance at Blue Ivy’s 5th birthday party.

Sources say Kim and Kanye drove down to a residence in Holmby Hills, CA without their children: daughter North, 3, and son Saint, 13 months for the lavish children’s party. The power couple were both dressed down, and also left the party together.

It’s unclear whether ‘Ye has officially reconciled with Hov and Bey since publicly dissing them on his Saint Pablo tour in November of 2016. The now infamous rant also triggered a chain of events that lead to the cancellation of the tour’s remaining dates — and Kanye’s hospitalization for psychiatric evaluation.

