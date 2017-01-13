KAWS & Air Jordan Have A Big Collaboration On The Way

It’s a thing of beauty when street culture brings together creative folks from all lanes for collaborations. Air Jordan is just one brand that knows this sentiment to be a fact.

READ: BAPE And Majestic Debut 2017 Capsule Collection

The rumor mill is currently churning about the upcoming KAWS x Air Jordan 4 sneaker. KAWS is known for collaborating with heavyweights such as major brands like Hennesy, Supreme, and even hip-hop duo, Clipse. The artist confirmed the collabo himself on Instagram with the caption: “I have a fun project coming up with @jumpman23 this spring.

READ: FKA twigs Challenges Athleisure Gear With Her Collaboration With Nike

This top-secret project is bound to be a memorable moment in sneaker culture.



I have a fun project coming up with @jumpman23 this spring.. not sure who leaked this today but now you know.. #KAWS #JORDAN #2017 A photo posted by @kaws on Jan 9, 2017 at 6:49pm PST

(via SneakerNews)