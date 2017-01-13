Kehlani Unveils Track And Futuristic Teaser For “Do U Dirty”

Kehlani urges a new flame to use precaution when loving her in her latest track from her upcoming debut studio album, SweetSexySavage.

In the song, the Bay Area songstress, who has also released “CRZY,” “Distraction,” “Advice” and “Undercover” off of her forthcoming LP, asserts her independence from her lover, while also keeping it saucy in only a way that she can.

A teaser for the upcoming visuals, which was directed by Glyn Brown, suggest that we’ll be getting something futuristic and experimental. A man with a television for a head and a background with pastel colors, similar to that of the SSS album artwork, can be seen in the teaser.

Check out the song below. SweetSexySavage drops everywhere on Jan. 27.