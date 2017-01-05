Kehlani Keeps Her Love Interest “Undercover”

We’re about three weeks away from Kehlani’s new album, SweetSexySavage — slated for release on Jan 27. Her upcoming SweetSexySavage world tour also kicks off soon in Montreal on Feb. 21.

Today (Jan. 5), the Oakland, Calif. native took to Zane Lowe’s Beats 1 radio show to roll her brand new song titled, “Undercover.” At the beginning of the doleful, upbeat track, Kehlani borrows from Akon’s flow from “Don’t Matter.” The “CRZY” songstress has some wise words, too: “One way or another I’ma love ya/Starting undercover (undercover)/They don’t want to see it happen/But we say fuck it.”

On Kehlani’s 60-day world tour, she’ll touch cities such as New York and Boston before heading overseas to Sweden, Denmark, Germany and more. The SweetSexySavage World Tour will wrap up on June 18 in Los Angeles.

Listen to the Charlie Heat-produced track below, and pre-order SweetSexySavag over at iTunes.