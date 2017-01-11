The bizarre feud between Soulja Boy and Chris Brown just took an interesting turn. Spearheaded by 50 Cent, the Power actor took on the role of finding a singer to belt out the national anthem ahead of the supposed bout, and selected esteemed vocalist, Kelly Price.

The “Friend of Mine” artist shared the news on her Instagram account, revealing her excitement for her next performance. “Looking forward to singing the national anthem on fight night with @souljaboy and @chrisbrownofficial,” she writes. “Thank you @50cent for trusting me with this!” Price has some history with the national anthem, but utilized its melody in a different way.

A few other celebrities have thrown their hats in the ring concerning the boxing match, which will reportedly take place in Dubai. Boxing legend Mike Tyson assumed the role of Brown’s trainer, while retired boxer, Floyd Mayweather, will train Soulja Boy.

The matter also prompted a relatable response from pivotal artist, Master P. In an interview with HipHopDX, the Louisiana native said, “A lot of people die, we have police brutality and a lot of these artists now can’t even move the way they need to move because it’s so much conflict and so much beef. I just don’t entertain it to be honest with you. I come from a different millennium where we’re just different. I feel like if something happens to any one of these guys, it’s a waste of talent. I would hate to see that. So, I’m definitely praying for them and hope this blows over.”

