Kesha Speaks On Her “Devastating” Battles In ‘Nashville’ Music Documentary
The second season of Noisey on Viceland is currently in motion. After spending time in the Bay Area with Oakland representatives G-Eazy, E-40 and Nef the Pharoah, the crew headed down south to the capital of country music, Nashville, Tennessee. In the new episode Noisey set up shop with Kesha, Jelly Roll, Struggle Jennings, Margo Price and Mikel Knight.
Along with a number of artists not familiar to most outside of the country city, Kesha — a Nashville native — discusses the well documented mental and legal roadblocks that have plagued her career.
“When you’ve worked hard for something then to have it taken away from you is really devastating. I worked my ass off for a lot of years. I sang backup vocals. And the first couple of songs I didn’t get credit for. But I didn’t give a f**k, because I had this one vision. So, once you earn that and to have it taken away from you is pretty devastating,” Kesha says.
Back in 2014, Kesha sued producer Dr. Luke, in effort to start to separate herself to the man who signed her. The pop singer says that she was sexaully, physically and verbally abused by Dr. Luke, who also countersued.
Artists such as Taylor Swift and Lady Gaga have publicly supported Kesha as well as fans, who held rallies outside the courtroom on Kesha’s behalf. Back in February, after a judge denied Kesha’s plea that would allow her to record new music outside of Sony Records, Taylor Swift gave the singer $250,000.
