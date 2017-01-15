Unfortunately, a lot of Black history is lost among the younger generations. For instance, it wasn’t until Hidden Figures was released in theaters that many millennials learned about the black women who contributed to NASA research to send men into outer space. But Kevin Hart is now doing his part to correct that educational gap for his daughter and others by starring in an upcoming TV special discussing black history. Kevin Hart Presents: The Black Man’s Guide to History, will reportedly profile overlooked yet still fascinating black figures who made major contributions to society.

The two-hour special was originally conceived as a way to help his daughter, Heaven Hart, learn about black history in America beyond the usual lessons on MLK, Rosa Parks, and Frederick Douglas, according to Variety. The program will reportedly highlight stories of Matthew Henson, the first black man to go to the North Pole; Robert Smalls, a former slave who led a revolt to the Confederacy during the Civil War; Mae Jemison, the first black female astronaut; and Henry “Box” Brown, a slave who remarkably mailed himself to a free state in a box.

The Black Man’s Guide to History will broadcast on the History Channel. “Not only is it entertaining, and it’s hysterical, but it also is an important program for our country right now. We hope to make people laugh and learn a bit too,” Hart said of working with the network. An official air date has not been set, but it would probably be appropriate to air some time in Feb. 2017 on Black History Month.