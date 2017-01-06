Kim Burrell’s relatively new radio show, Bridging the Gap, has been pulled from the airwaves amidst controversy surrounding the gospel star’s recent homophobic remarks.

The show, which began in mid-2016 on Texas Southern University’s radio station KTSU, aimed to combine music and conversation. The news was confirmed in a statement released to the media.

“The Kim Burrell show is no longer airing as part of KTSU Radio programming,” it reads.

This wouldn’t be the first time this week Burrell’s words caused her to get the boot from something. Earlier this week, talk show host Ellen DeGeneres confirmed that the gospel singer would not be appearing on Ellen as previously stated with Pharrell Williams to discuss the Hidden Figures soundtrack.

In the now-infamous video she posted online on Dec. 30, Burrell says “If you as a man will open your mouth, take a man’s penis in your face, you are perverted! If you are a woman and will shake your face in another woman’s face, you are perverted!” Later, she tried to explain that her video was misconstrued to make it seem like she has a “personal agenda” against people.