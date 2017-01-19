Kodak Black is intent on not relapsing back into poverty. Now that the Pompano Beach, Fla. rapper has a firm footing in the rap game, Kodak is trying his hand as an entrepreneur.

The Atlantic Records artist recently launched his clothing line dubbed, Sniper Gang with a new website that offers, for now, t-shirts. His teams says they are bringing more apparel to the table for his fans very soon.

The rapper born Dieuson Octave first garnered major buzz when 2013 effort, Project Baby caught national attention. Kodak’s ability to vividly speak the language of the lost, frustrated, and rebellious kids of the ghetto have made him a favorite in the ‘hood.

