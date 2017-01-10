While Chris Brown and Soulja Boy are preparing the first fight of 2017, Kodak Black is apparently looking to get in a fight of his own with — wait for it — Lil Wayne. After Kodak publicly dissed Tunechi nearly a month ago, the rapper now challenged him to a dual on Instagram on Tuesday Jan. 10.

READ: If You Say So: Kodak Black Declares He Is The “Best Rapper Alive”

In the video, Kodak comes flat out and tempts Weezy. “Ay listen here man. Tell Lil Wayne fight me, know what I’m saying,” he said. “We finna get in the ring, we finna fight–me and Lil Wayne.” Kodak announced that if the fight were to actually go down, the two would be fighting for the title of “best rapper alive.” “I’m finna knock that stupid a** n***a out. And if he whoop me, he the best rapper alive, ya heard me,” he continued. A-Boogie, who is also present in the video, even added his two cents, saying that he has all of his jewelry riding on the fight. “And I’m gon’ beat his stupid ass and I bet everything on it,” Kodak chimed in again, adding that “since Soulja Boy and Chris Brown doing it, I don’t even need no trainer.” “I don’t need Floyd Mayweather, Adrien Broner,” he said.

READ: Lil Wayne Teases Three Albums For 2017 With Facebook Post

This isn’t the first time the “Skrt” rapper has come for Weezy’s head. On Monday (Jan. 9), Kodak released another video, telling Lil Wayne to “eat my a**.” And in Dec. 2016, the rapper declared himself the “best rapper alive,” on Twitter, dethroning Lil Wayne. But while Kodak is keen on knocking Lil Wayne out, Weezy doesn’t even know who Kodak Black is, as he admitted in an interview with The New York Times in Oct. 2016. Sure, Lil Wayne definitely deserves a good backhand for his comments about Black Lives Matter, but Kodak Black can have a seat if he thinks that a career that seriously kicked off in 2015 will ever compare to Lil Wayne’s nearly 20 years in the game.