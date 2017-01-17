Lais Succumbs To A Numbing Feeling On “Cocaine Rain”

Pakistani-Canadian artist, Lais is back with the new visuals for “Cocaine Rain” off his stellar 114 EP released last February.

Through threads of leather jackets and fur coats coupled with sexy lingerie inside an old-money like hotel room, Lais takes us through the false realities that come from using white lines to mask pain. There’s a beautiful girl, scenes driving around the city and glorified drug use. Amid the hazy high, there are interludes of purple lights and possibly the introspection that comes from romance coupled with a narcotic state. Here, Lais wants to take us on the trip that follows the high.

“With ‘Cocaine Rain’ I really wanted to capture the essence of that euphoric feeling you get when you’re high,” Lais stated in an email sent to VIBE. “The song itself starts off slow, gradually picks up pace, and slows down again; mimicking the rise, the climax and the comedown. I wanted listeners to understand how easy it is to get lost in that high and form addictions. It’s not hard to get numb to those feelings because in the moment you feel amazing about everything you are and everything you’re doing. You feel no pain, no shame and so vain. “

In addition to showcasing the effects of this vice, he also displays his talents as a fashion designer. All the leather jackets and hats featured in the video were designed by him, which you can find here.