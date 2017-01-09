Over the summer, LeBron James mentioned that he would like to own an NBA team one day saying, “My dream is to actually own a team” he reiterated on the Uninterrupted Bleacher Report Podcast, but don’t look for the 3-time champion to become a head coach after his playing days are over.

Before Sunday’s (Jan. 8) shootaround in Phoenix, LeBron was asked about becoming an NBA coach one day, and he swiftly nixed the notion. “I don’t have the patience,” James said. “No, no. I can’t even coach my own sons’ teams, so I know I can’t coach some guys I don’t know. I can’t do it.”

The 32-year-old has expanded his business palate over the course of his career, having ventures in multiple industries including entertainment, executive producing television shows and a life-time sneaker deal with Nike. It’s safe to say he’s set up for life and has the opportunity to do whatever he pleases when he decides to call it quits with basketball.

LeBron is enjoying another stellar season, as his Cavs sit atop the Eastern Conference with a record of 28-8.