Sisterhood of Hip-Hop cast member Lee Mazin kicks of 2017 with an upbeat, energetic single dubbed “Na Nana.” Produced by Andrew Meoray, the Philly native spits face-paced and deflecting lyrics at her ex-lover and naysayers.

“These hoes, they be doing the most/Tweeting on Twitter/They see me, they choke/What’s that shit you said in your post/Fuck it, these bitches don’t really want smoke,” the Philly native raps.

Mazin was added to the third season of Oxygen’s hip-hop reality show Sisterhood of Hip Hop back in 2016. We were first introduced to the artist on RapFix Women in Hip-Hop in 2014. The rapper also caught the attention of Meek Mill. However, nothing official transpired between Mazin and the Dreamchaser boss.

“Na Nana” was premiered on Karencivil.com.

