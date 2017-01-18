The LGBTQ community is here to stay, and they’re making sure Vice President-elect Mike Pence knows it. In opposition of the VP’s conservative views in regards to gay rights, hundreds of LGBTQ activists are reportedly banding together to throw an epic, pre-inauguration, dance party in Pence’s backyard in Washington D.C.’s Chevy Chase area tonight (Jan. 18). Now, that’s one way to welcome the vice president to the neighborhood.

The colorful extravaganza was organized by Werk for Peace, a “queer-based” organization that was founded following the Orlando Pulse nightclub massacre. According to organizers, the party is intended to serve as a protest against Pence’s anti-LGBTQ policies, including his support of using public funds for heterosexual conversion therapy and the 2015 bill in Indiana, which permitted state business owners to cite religious beliefs as a reason to refuse gay and lesbian customers. “We plan on leaving behind [biodegradable] glitter and rainbow paraphernalia that he can NEVER forget,” Werk for Peace wrote in an official statement. “Get ready to WERK it and tell Daddy Pence homo/transphobia is not tolerated in our country!”

But anticipating his arrival, Pence’s neighbors have already begun hanging pride flags in their front lawns as a clear message to Pence. Additionally, following the election results in Nov. 2016, many voters and activists around the country donated to Planned Parenthood under Pence’s name, in protest of his efforts to defund the nonprofit organization (that does more than abortions by the way).

An official Facebook event page has been created online, and nearly 800 activists have already confirmed their attendance. More than 1,000 people are interested. The “Queer Dance Party” will reportedly start at 6 p.m. this evening and end at 9 p.m.