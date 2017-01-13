This week Lil’ B teamed with Noisey for a documentary titled, Lil B: Believe in Earth. During the 22-minute film, the rapper/motivational figure explains the true meaning of his “Based God” moniker.

“The Based God is who I aspire to be. The Based God I feel like is perfect. I feel like the Based God…that is the shell that protects me. That Lil B cannot. But Lil B the Based God, that’s my strength. So, you know there’s time when The Based God speaks through me,” Lil B says in the doc.

Lil B: Believe in Earth is an inspiring film that features artist like Vince Staples, Lil Yachty, Kreyshawn, E-40, G-Eazy, among others. This is are rare and motivational look the at West Coast rapper.

Berkeley, California native Lil B has been prepping his upcoming project, Black Ken. Fans were recently gifted with a new single from the forthcoming project. You cans stream the song, “My House,” here.