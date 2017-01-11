Lil Bibby Adds Dej Loaf, Kevin Gates & Lil Durk To The “You Ain’t Gang (Remix)”

Lil Bibby has a way of bringing rowdy music to the streets and clubs like no one else can. If you’ve witnessed the Chicago native perform “You Ain’t Gang” with his rhyme-in-partner G-Herbo, then you’ve witnessed the crowd’s energetic reaction to the uncontrollable banger.

Well this week, the rugged rapper delivers the song’s remix featuring Dej Loaf, Lil Durk and Baton Rouge native Kevin Gates, who was sentenced to 180 days in jail. In October 2016, he was charged with battery after kicking a woman off stage during one of his concerts in Lakeland, Florida.

Bibby’s Free Crack 4: The Epilogue has been pushed back several times now. With this official remix, maybe fans can finally see FC4 come to fruition. Back in August, he released his Big Buckz mixtape as an appetizer for the streets until FC4: The Epilogue lands.