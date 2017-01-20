Chrisette Michele is sticking by her decision to perform at Donald Trump’s inauguration, and R&B diva Lil Mo is not mad at her.

The “Superwoman” singer took to her radio show The Fam in the Morning to stand by her friend, who Black Twitter promptly canceled once the rumors were confirmed. “When I see my friends hurting, and I know that they’re hurt–people, you don’t know how… words hurt,” an emotional Lil Mo said.

“[The] way I saw her being attacked on social media, I took it personal, but I said, ‘No, this is business, and there’s a reason why God trusted her enough to accept whatever offer,'” she later continued, asserting that Michele has exemplified love throughout her entire career.

While many have criticized the Milestone artist for aligning herself with a man who has fanned the flames of racism, sexism and xenophobia without care, Lil Mo believes Michele’s performance will ultimately be for a greater good.

“If it takes her singing a song to bridge the disconnect between the people and Donald Trump, if her singing that song will tear down the walls of racism, if her singing a song anywhere will help us… then let freedom ring, damnit,” she added. “Somebody has to stand and be a voice for us. We can’t just be mad and don’t have a solution. We have wasted too much time and too much energy upset at something that we can’t control. Tomorrow, we will have a new president. We have to deal with it. We don’t have to accept anything that they dish us, we just have to fight back.”

