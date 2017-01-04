Lil Wayne Teases Three Albums For 2017 With Facebook Post

Lil Wayne took to his Facebook page last night, (Jan. 3) to give his fans an update about his music plans for 2017. The New Orleans native let us know the much anticipated Carter V is still on the way, along with teasing two other projects including, Funeral and the sixth installment of the Dedication series.

Read: Will Lil Wayne Be Invited To The Cash Money Reunion Tour?

Weezy posted a photo of himself surrounded by some friends accompanied with the caption, “CV. Funeral. D6. Young Money.” Check it out for yourself below.

CREDIT: Facebook: Lil Wayne

The “Lollipop” artist is confident that The Carter V will be free in 2017, as he’s been teasing the project for what feels like a decade. However, Wayne has kept busy as he hopped on Wale’s fresh single, Running Back, where the duo premiered the track with a performance on ESPN.

Read: Lil Wayne Reportedly Spent The Holidays With A Paralyzed Fan In New Orleans

#FreeC5