LL Cool J wants two more names added to the list of non-violent drug offenders that have received pardons from President Obama. The rap legend is asking the POTUS to grant pardons for Black Mafia Family founder Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory and his brother, Terry Flenory.

“I think these two guys who are both products of my generation could do a lot of good in the community if they were pardoned,” LL wrote on Instagram Saturday (Jan. 7). “They were incarcerated for non violent drug offenses, if they were pardoned I’m sure they would do the right thing. It’s a matter of character.

“From the outside looking in I think they both have it,” he continued. “Although they set what some would call a negative example I think the second chapter of their lives could potentially bring a lot of healing and inspiration to a down trodden community and show all our citizens that the USA is a country where second chances are possible. I don’t condone what they did but I understand why they did it. The inner city is is a rough place to be born and raised. Temptation is everywhere tempting us to find a fast way to escape poverty.”

In closing, the Queen’s native asked that the two receive a “full pardon” or a “sentence reduction.”

Meech and Terry were sentenced to 30 years for running a national drug trafficking operation. The siblings, who are serving time in two different federal correctional facilities, are scheduled for release in December of 2031.

Peep LL’s full post below.

