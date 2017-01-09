Lloyd Banks Schools The Competition On “History 2″

Lloyd Banks remains consistent on his first offering of 2017, “History 2.” The single produced by Nash Boogie might not help the weak-hearted to stay warm in the brick winter weather. The G-Unit rapper’s stone-cold rhymes about his rough past will bring chills to your ear drums.

Once the record begins, the only source of warmth one can only rely on is the fire being spewed from the hot bass that booms throughout the instrumental. “History 2″ is the seventh track from his Blue Friday series, and follows his impressive New Year’s Eve single “Champagne & Caviar.”

Try to stay warm while Lloyd Banks shows up the competition in “History 2.”