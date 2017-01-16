Stream Lorine Chia’s ‘When Morning Comes EP

Songstress Lorine Chia teamed up with producer Romero Mosley for a one of a kind EP titled When Morning Comes. The 6 track project showcases the team’s budding chemistry through the singer’s soulful chants along side jagged but harmonious production.

In a generation where vocal strength is held in little regard, Lorine puts her talents to the test with chords that touch the inner soul of her listeners. When Morning Comes is a project that’s easy to get lost in — with its hypnotic vibes.

