Stream Lorine Chia’s ‘When Morning Comes EP
Songstress Lorine Chia teamed up with producer Romero Mosley for a one of a kind EP titled When Morning Comes. The 6 track project showcases the team’s budding chemistry through the singer’s soulful chants along side jagged but harmonious production.
In a generation where vocal strength is held in little regard, Lorine puts her talents to the test with chords that touch the inner soul of her listeners. When Morning Comes is a project that’s easy to get lost in — with its hypnotic vibes.
When Morning Comes tackles the interpersonal conflicts within us all—from relationships, to financial struggles, to finding purpose, and everywhere in between. A direct parallel to life’s rhythmic ebbs and flows, everywhe Chia’s whimsical, yet textured vocals lightly dance in between Mosley’s live instrumentation, which includes jazz percussion, live horns, lead and bass guitars, amongst other additions.