Lupe Fiasco Debuts ‘DROGAS Light’ Single, “Jump”

Nearly a month after he teased his retirement, Lupe Fiasco hops right back with his second single “Jump.” During Zane Lowe’s radio show on Beats 1, Lupe debuted the track as Lowe’s “World Record.” Producer Soundtrakk, who also concocted other classics like “Kick, Push, “Sunshine,” and “Paris, Tokyo,” combined an electronic sample with a bass heavy instrumental for Lupe’s latest track off his forthcoming album DROGAS Light.

The Chi-town native aims to release one of his three previously promised albums next month — complete with 14 brand new records. Fiasco’s opus is rumored to feature collaborations with artists such as Rick Ross, Big K.R.I.T., Ty Dolla $ign, Victoria Monet, and several rising talents like Gizzle, who’s featured on “Jump.” Keep an eye out for more releases before the album LP hits store Feb. 10th via his indie label 1st & 15th/Thirty Tigers.

Fans can pre-order Lupe Fiasco’s DROGAS Light album here.