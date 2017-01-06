Lupe Fiasco & Jake Torrey Have Dreams Of Being A “Wild Child”

Lupe Fiasco retired from rap–for a few days. But he caught the itch to spit again, and his long-awaited album, DROGAS Light is back on deck.

Today (Jan. 6), the Chicago native released the project’s first single, “Wild Child,”featuring Jake Torrey. Over a funky instrumental, Cool Boy Lu takes listeners through his ideal way of living life. He can never leave hip-hop. It’s in him.

READ: Lupe Fiasco Is Willing To End Dispute With Kid Cudi Under One Condition

“For the good food and good times/Good moods, good friends and a good mind/Confident you’ll compliment my consciousness because you were born under good sings,” the 1st and 15th CEO raps.

“Wild Child” comes after singles, “Pick Up The Phone” and “Made In The U.S.A.”

READ: According To Lupe Fiasco, His ‘Food & Liquor’ Album Isn’t A Classic

DROGAS Light drops on Feb. 10 and features the likes of Ty Dolla $ign, Rick Ross and Big K.R.I.T, Victoria Monet, among others. The album follows up his 2015 effort, Tetsuo & Youth.

Fans can pre-order DROGAS Light over at iTunes and stream “Wild Child” below.